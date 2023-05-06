See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), which currently includes three players listed, as the Lakers ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 3 with the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Warriors will try for another victory over the Lakers after a 127-100 win on Thursday. In the Warriors' victory, Klay Thompson put up 30 points (and added three rebounds and one assist), while LeBron James scored 23 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Los Angeles has a 32-8 record when putting up more than 117.1 points.

The Lakers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 113.9 points a contest compared to the 117.2 they've averaged this season.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in the league), and give up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -3.5 228

