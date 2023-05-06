The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is set at 228.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -3.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.

Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its contests this year, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 14-5, a 73.7% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Lakers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 50 61% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1 Warriors 59 72% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Lakers have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread at home (21-20-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).

The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38 Warriors 39-43 8-9 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 32-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 31-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 33-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-9

