Lakers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is set at 228.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-3.5
|228.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.
- Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its contests this year, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.
- Los Angeles has a record of 14-5, a 73.7% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Lakers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|50
|61%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
|Warriors
|59
|72%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Lakers have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
- Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread at home (21-20-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
- The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
- Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-11
|44-38
|Warriors
|39-43
|8-9
|45-37
Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Lakers
|Warriors
|117.2
|118.9
|6
|2
|29-11
|31-19
|32-8
|35-15
|116.6
|117.1
|20
|21
|31-20
|31-12
|33-18
|34-9
