The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is set at 228.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -3.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.
  • Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its contests this year, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 14-5, a 73.7% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Lakers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 50 61% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1
Warriors 59 72% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
  • Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread at home (21-20-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
  • Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38
Warriors 39-43 8-9 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
29-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
32-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
31-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-12
33-18
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-9

