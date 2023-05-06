Jarred Vanderbilt will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Vanderbilt tallied six points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 127-100 loss versus the Warriors.

With prop bets available for Vanderbilt, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.9 6.9 Rebounds 5.5 7.4 4.3 Assists -- 2.4 1.1 PRA -- 17.7 12.3 PR 12.5 15.3 11.2 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.7



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Warriors

Vanderbilt's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, allowing 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/4/2023 20 6 6 1 1 0 0 5/2/2023 26 8 6 2 1 2 2 3/5/2023 24 10 13 4 0 0 1 2/23/2023 18 4 9 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 17 12 8 4 0 0 1 12/28/2022 28 10 9 2 0 1 1 12/7/2022 24 4 4 1 0 0 0 11/25/2022 27 13 10 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.