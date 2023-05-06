James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Padres Player Props
|Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres
|Dodgers vs Padres Odds
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .282 with six doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (19 of 33), with at least two hits 10 times (30.3%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (15.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (30.3%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (45.5%), including six games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres' 4.27 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.59, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.