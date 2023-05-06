The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .282 with six doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 57.6% of his games this season (19 of 33), with at least two hits 10 times (30.3%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (15.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (30.3%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (15.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (45.5%), including six games with multiple runs (18.2%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings