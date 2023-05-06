Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (44-38) and the New York Knicks (47-35) meet at FTX Arena on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 6 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Tuesday, the Knicks defeated the Heat 111-105, led by Jalen Brunson with 30 points. Caleb Martin was the top scorer for the losing squad with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 8 1 0 0 4 Gabe Vincent 21 2 5 0 0 4 Max Strus 17 1 1 0 0 3

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 30 5 2 2 0 6 Julius Randle 25 12 8 0 0 3 RJ Barrett 24 3 3 0 0 5

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also posting 3.2 assists.

Butler is tops on his team in assists per game (5.3), and also posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus averages 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 35% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Kyle Lowry is posting 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is averaging team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is producing 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Brunson is averaging a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. And he is producing 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

The Knicks receive 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

The Knicks get 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 23.7 4.4 3.4 1.1 0.2 1.3 RJ Barrett NY 18.3 4.2 3.3 0.9 0.2 1.3 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.6 7 3.5 0.9 0.4 0 Mitchell Robinson NY 7.6 10.4 0.8 0.9 2.7 0 Caleb Martin MIA 10.6 5.2 2 1 0.1 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 17.5 3.1 3.3 1.4 0.1 1.5

