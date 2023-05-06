Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .905, fueled by an OBP of .397 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Freeman is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 69.7% of his games this season (23 of 33), with more than one hit 12 times (36.4%).
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 33), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.3% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 33 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (60.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.59 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
