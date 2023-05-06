On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .905, fueled by an OBP of .397 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Freeman is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 69.7% of his games this season (23 of 33), with more than one hit 12 times (36.4%).

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 33), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.3% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 33 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (60.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

