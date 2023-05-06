The San Diego Padres (18-15) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-14) a game after Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice in a 5-2 victory over the Dodgers. The game starts at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Blake Snell (1-4) for the Padres and Dustin May (3-1) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-4, 5.59 ERA) vs May - LAD (3-1, 3.15 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May

The Dodgers will send May (3-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday, April 29 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, with 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents have a .168 batting average against him.

May is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.

May is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will hand the ball to Snell (1-4) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.59 and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .284 in six games this season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

