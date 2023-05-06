Player props are available for Xander Bogaerts and Max Muncy, among others, when the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has 22 hits with a double, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .232/.398/.621 so far this season.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 10 doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI (41 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .315/.397/.508 on the year.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Snell Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Blake Snell (1-4) for his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds May. 1 6.0 8 3 3 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 5.0 4 2 2 5 5 vs. Braves Apr. 18 5.0 3 2 2 5 3 at Mets Apr. 12 5.0 6 4 4 5 5 at Braves Apr. 6 3.2 6 4 4 2 4

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has four doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .283/.379/.467 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 2 vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has seven doubles, five home runs, 35 walks and 17 RBI (26 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .228/.409/.421 slash line on the year.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with four doubles, a home run, 13 walks and eight RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 2 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

