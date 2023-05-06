Blake Snell will take the mound for the San Diego Padres (18-15) on Saturday, May 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-14), who will answer with Dustin May. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Dodgers have +110 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-4, 5.59 ERA) vs May - LAD (3-1, 3.15 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

The Padres have an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have split the two matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

The Dodgers have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Dodgers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Chris Taylor 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290) Austin Barnes 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+300)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win NL West -134 - 1st

