Dustin May will be on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 120 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 184 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Dodgers rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Dodgers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.294 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

May (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 29, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

May has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies W 13-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies W 13-1 Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies W 10-6 Home Gavin Stone Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres L 5-2 Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/6/2023 Padres - Away Dustin May Blake Snell 5/7/2023 Padres - Away Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/8/2023 Brewers - Away Noah Syndergaard Freddy Peralta 5/9/2023 Brewers - Away Tony Gonsolin Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers - Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 5/12/2023 Padres - Home Dustin May Yu Darvish

