How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dustin May will be on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take on Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Fueled by 120 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 184 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Dodgers rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.294 WHIP this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- May (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 29, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- May has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jake Woodford
|5/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 13-4
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Taijuan Walker
|5/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 13-1
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Matt Strahm
|5/3/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-6
|Home
|Gavin Stone
|Aaron Nola
|5/5/2023
|Padres
|L 5-2
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Yu Darvish
|5/6/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Blake Snell
|5/7/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Joe Musgrove
|5/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Freddy Peralta
|5/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Eric Lauer
|5/10/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Wade Miley
|5/12/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|Yu Darvish
