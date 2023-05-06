Blake Snell will start for the San Diego Padres on Saturday at PETCO Park against Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Padres are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Dodgers (+105). The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -130 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The last 10 Dodgers games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have split the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 33 opportunities.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 7-8 4-6 15-8 16-8 3-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.