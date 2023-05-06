Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (18-15) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-14) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 6.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (1-4, 5.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Dustin May (3-1, 3.15 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Dodgers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Dodgers have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.6 runs per game (184 total).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule