The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, face the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 127-100 loss to the Warriors, Schroder had four points and two steals.

In this article, we break down Schroder's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 12.6 7.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.7 Assists 2.5 4.5 3.0 PRA -- 19.6 11.8 PR 11.5 15.1 8.8 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the league, conceding 117.1 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/4/2023 19 4 3 2 0 0 2 5/2/2023 31 19 2 3 0 0 1 3/5/2023 33 11 1 6 1 0 1 2/23/2023 27 13 0 6 1 1 1 2/11/2023 30 26 3 3 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.