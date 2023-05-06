Dennis Schroder NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 6
The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, face the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Schroder's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|12.6
|7.1
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.5
|1.7
|Assists
|2.5
|4.5
|3.0
|PRA
|--
|19.6
|11.8
|PR
|11.5
|15.1
|8.8
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.3
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the league, conceding 117.1 points per game.
- Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.
- The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.
Dennis Schroder vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/4/2023
|19
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/2/2023
|31
|19
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3/5/2023
|33
|11
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2/23/2023
|27
|13
|0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2/11/2023
|30
|26
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
