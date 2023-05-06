D'Angelo Russell NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 6
The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Russell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|17.8
|17.0
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.0
|3.1
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|5.7
|PRA
|25.5
|27
|25.8
|PR
|19.5
|20.8
|20.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|2.6
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Warriors
- Russell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 117.1 points per game.
- The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.
- The Warriors concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, allowing 12.9 makes per game.
D'Angelo Russell vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/4/2023
|28
|10
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|5/2/2023
|33
|19
|3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2/23/2023
|9
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2/11/2023
|35
|15
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2/1/2023
|35
|29
|2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|11/27/2022
|31
|15
|2
|6
|3
|1
|1
