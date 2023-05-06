On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .203.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 25 games this season (40.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (16.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 36.0% of his games this season, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.27 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (40 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Snell (1-4) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 5.59 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
