On Saturday, Chris Taylor (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .203.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 25 games this season (40.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings