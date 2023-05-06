Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time on the court, a 127-100 loss to the Warriors, Reaves tallied seven points.

In this piece we'll examine Reaves' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.6 PRA 23.5 19.4 24.1 PR 19.5 16 19.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Austin Reaves' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Warriors

Reaves has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 6.7% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the NBA, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Warriors are 15th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/4/2023 25 7 4 2 1 0 0 5/2/2023 39 10 5 3 2 0 0 3/5/2023 28 16 2 8 3 1 1 2/23/2023 19 17 2 4 1 0 2 2/11/2023 26 8 2 1 1 1 0 10/18/2022 16 3 0 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Reaves or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.