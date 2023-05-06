Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 1-for-1 with two RBI last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Phillies.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Padres Player Props
|Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres
|Dodgers vs Padres Odds
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has six walks while batting .104.
- Barnes has a base hit in five of 17 games played this season (29.4%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 17 games this season.
- Barnes has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.59, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.