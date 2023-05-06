The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 1-for-1 with two RBI last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has six walks while batting .104.

Barnes has a base hit in five of 17 games played this season (29.4%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 17 games this season.

Barnes has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings