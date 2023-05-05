The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .297.

Smith has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.

He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 47.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 13 games this season (76.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings