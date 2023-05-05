Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .297.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 47.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this season (76.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (40 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
