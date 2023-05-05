The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .297.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 17 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.
  • He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in 47.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 13 games this season (76.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (40 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.