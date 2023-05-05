In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by two points per game.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 30.5 -120 27.8 Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1 Deandre Ayton 15.5 -120 18.0 Cameron Payne 10.5 -110 10.3

