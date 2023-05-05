In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-4) 225 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-4.5) 225.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-4) 224.5 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-4.5) 224.5 -180 +155 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Suns average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +170 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by two points per game.
  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 224.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
  • Denver has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Devin Booker 30.5 -120 27.8
Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1
Deandre Ayton 15.5 -120 18.0
Cameron Payne 10.5 -110 10.3

