Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Padres Player Props
|Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres
|Dodgers vs Padres Odds
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has nine doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .270.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- Betts enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .450 with one homer.
- In 21 of 30 games this year (70.0%) Betts has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Darvish (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.