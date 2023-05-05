The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has nine doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .270.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .450 with one homer.

In 21 of 30 games this year (70.0%) Betts has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In five games this year, he has homered (16.7%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Betts has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings