Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .237 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 30 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has driven in a run in nine games this year (30.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (40 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
