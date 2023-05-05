The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas and his .583 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .237 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 53.3% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 30 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has driven in a run in nine games this year (30.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings