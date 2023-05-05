Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Padres Player Props
|Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres
|Dodgers vs Padres Odds
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .184 with a double and four walks.
- In five of 14 games this year (35.7%), Rojas has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of 14 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (40 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish (1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.