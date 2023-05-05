Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .184 with a double and four walks.

In five of 14 games this year (35.7%), Rojas has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of 14 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

