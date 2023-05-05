Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .184 with a double and four walks.
  • In five of 14 games this year (35.7%), Rojas has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of 14 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 3
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (40 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Darvish (1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.