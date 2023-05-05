Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Max Muncy (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Phillies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy leads Los Angeles with 22 hits and an OBP of .408 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 114th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with more than one hit on six occasions (21.4%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (32.1%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 17 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (45.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
