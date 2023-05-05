On Friday, Max Muncy (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Phillies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy leads Los Angeles with 22 hits and an OBP of .408 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 114th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with more than one hit on six occasions (21.4%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (32.1%), and in 10.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.9% of his games this year, Muncy has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 17 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings