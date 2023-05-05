Jason Heyward and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .246 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Heyward has gotten a hit in 10 of 25 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (16.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Darvish (1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
