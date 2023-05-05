Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Heyward and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .246 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 10 of 25 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Heyward has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish (1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
