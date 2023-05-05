Jason Heyward and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on May 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .246 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 10 of 25 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (16.0%).

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Heyward has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings