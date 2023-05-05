James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .290 with six doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (10 of 32), with more than one RBI five times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (46.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (40 total, 1.3 per game).
- Darvish (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
