The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .290 with six doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this year (10 of 32), with more than one RBI five times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (46.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings