Martin Necas and Jack Hughes are two of the players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils play at PNC Arena on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Necas is one of Carolina's top contributors (71 total points), having collected 28 goals and 43 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Sebastian Aho has accumulated 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns has 18 goals and 42 assists for Carolina.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6 at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Hughes is an offensive leader for New Jersey with 99 points (1.3 per game), with 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games (playing 19:57 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier is a leading scorer for New Jersey with 80 total points this season. He has scored 31 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3

