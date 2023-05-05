Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .508, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Freeman is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 68.8% of his 32 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (9.4%).
- In 59.4% of his games this season (19 of 32), he has scored, and in six of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
