The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .585 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .508, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Freeman is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 68.8% of his 32 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (9.4%).

In 59.4% of his games this season (19 of 32), he has scored, and in six of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings