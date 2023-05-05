The Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13) bring a six-game win streak into a road contest versus the San Diego Padres (17-15) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (5-1) for the Dodgers and Yu Darvish (1-2) for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (5-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Darvish - SD (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers' Kershaw (5-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing two hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 1.89 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across six games.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Kershaw has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In five games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.

Darvish has recorded one quality start this year.

Darvish will try to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per outing).

