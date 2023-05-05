Player prop bet odds for Max Muncy, Xander Bogaerts and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Friday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (5-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks seventh, .763 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 1 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 18 7.0 3 0 0 9 0 at Giants Apr. 12 6.0 5 3 2 4 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 7 6.0 7 4 4 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clayton Kershaw's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Max Muncy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Muncy Stats

Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (22 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .239/.408/.641 on the year.

Muncy has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Muncy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 40 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .317/.401/.508 slash line on the year.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 2 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman or other Dodgers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has 34 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .291/.378/.479 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has 25 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 34 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .227/.410/.427 slash line so far this season.

Soto enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, 12 walks and eight RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 2 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Reds May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Giants Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.