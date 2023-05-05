Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Padres on May 5, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Max Muncy, Xander Bogaerts and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Friday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Kershaw Stats
- Clayton Kershaw (5-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks seventh, .763 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
Kershaw Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 23
|6.0
|3
|3
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 18
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|at Giants
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
Max Muncy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Muncy Stats
- Muncy has a double, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (22 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashing .239/.408/.641 on the year.
- Muncy has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Muncy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 40 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .317/.401/.508 slash line on the year.
- Freeman enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Bogaerts Stats
- Bogaerts has 34 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .291/.378/.479 on the year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Soto Stats
- Juan Soto has 25 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 34 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .227/.410/.427 slash line so far this season.
- Soto enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, 12 walks and eight RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 3
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
