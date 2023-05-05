On Friday, May 5 at 9:40 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13) visit the San Diego Padres (17-15) at PETCO Park. Clayton Kershaw will get the nod for the Dodgers, while Yu Darvish will take the hill for the Padres.

The favored Dodgers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at -105. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (5-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Darvish - SD (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 18, or 60%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 18-12 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.

The Padres have a mark of 5-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Padres have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Dodgers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Max Muncy 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+250) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win NL West -134 - 1st

