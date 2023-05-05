The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will meet on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Max Muncy and Xander Bogaerts among those expected to step up at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 54 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles' .462 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers are 17th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (182 total).

The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.263).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Kershaw is aiming to earn his fifth straight quality start in this game.

Kershaw will aim to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Jordan Montgomery 4/30/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Jake Woodford 5/1/2023 Phillies W 13-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Taijuan Walker 5/2/2023 Phillies W 13-1 Home Julio Urías Matt Strahm 5/3/2023 Phillies W 10-6 Home Gavin Stone Aaron Nola 5/5/2023 Padres - Away Clayton Kershaw Yu Darvish 5/6/2023 Padres - Away Dustin May Blake Snell 5/7/2023 Padres - Away Julio Urías Joe Musgrove 5/8/2023 Brewers - Away Noah Syndergaard Freddy Peralta 5/9/2023 Brewers - Away Tony Gonsolin Eric Lauer 5/10/2023 Brewers - Away Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley

