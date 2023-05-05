Yu Darvish will take the mound for the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +100. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Los Angeles' past three games has been 8.5, a run during which the Dodgers and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (18-12).

Los Angeles has gone 17-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (58.6% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 32 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-12-1).

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 7-7 4-6 15-7 16-7 3-6

