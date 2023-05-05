Dodgers vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yu Darvish will take the mound for the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
The favored Dodgers have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +100. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-120
|+100
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Los Angeles' past three games has been 8.5, a run during which the Dodgers and their opponent have hit the over every time.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (18-12).
- Los Angeles has gone 17-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (58.6% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- In the 32 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-12-1).
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-6
|7-7
|4-6
|15-7
|16-7
|3-6
