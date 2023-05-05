Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13) and San Diego Padres (17-15) matching up at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 5.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (5-1) against the Padres and Yu Darvish (1-2).

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 8-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have won 18, or 60%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles is 18-12 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 182 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule