Dodgers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:42 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13) and San Diego Padres (17-15) matching up at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 5.
The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (5-1) against the Padres and Yu Darvish (1-2).
Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Padres 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 8-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have won 18, or 60%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles is 18-12 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 182 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers' 4.32 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 30
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jake Woodford
|May 1
|Phillies
|W 13-4
|Tony Gonsolin vs Taijuan Walker
|May 2
|Phillies
|W 13-1
|Julio Urías vs Matt Strahm
|May 3
|Phillies
|W 10-6
|Gavin Stone vs Aaron Nola
|May 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Yu Darvish
|May 6
|@ Padres
|-
|Dustin May vs Blake Snell
|May 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Julio Urías vs Joe Musgrove
|May 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Freddy Peralta
|May 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Eric Lauer
|May 10
|@ Brewers
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
