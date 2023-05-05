The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 2-for-3 last time out, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .205 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (25.9%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings