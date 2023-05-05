The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 2-for-3 last time out, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .205 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (25.9%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Darvish (1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
