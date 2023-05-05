On Friday, Chris Taylor (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .205 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 10 of 24 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits four times (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven home a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with two or more runs four times (16.7%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings