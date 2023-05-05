Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Padres - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Chris Taylor (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .205 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 10 of 24 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits four times (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven home a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with two or more runs four times (16.7%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
