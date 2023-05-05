On Friday, Chris Taylor (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .205 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
  • Taylor has had a hit in 10 of 24 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits four times (16.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (nine of 24), with two or more runs four times (16.7%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 40 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Padres are sending Darvish (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
