Rui Hachimura NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 4
The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, will be in action at 9:00 PM on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Hachimura, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|11.2
|12
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.5
|4.2
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|0.9
|PRA
|--
|16.6
|17.1
|PR
|10.5
|15.7
|16.2
|3PM
|0.5
|0.8
|1.2
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Warriors
- Hachimura's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.
- The Warriors allow 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.
- The Warriors concede 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.
Rui Hachimura vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/2/2023
|11
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/5/2023
|20
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/23/2023
|25
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/11/2023
|31
|16
|7
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1/16/2023
|26
|16
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
