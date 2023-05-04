The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, will be in action at 9:00 PM on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent action, a 117-112 win over the Warriors, Hachimura had six points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Hachimura, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.2 12 Rebounds 3.5 4.5 4.2 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA -- 16.6 17.1 PR 10.5 15.7 16.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.2



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Warriors

Hachimura's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Warriors allow 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 11 6 1 1 0 0 0 3/5/2023 20 2 3 0 0 0 0 2/23/2023 25 14 1 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 31 16 7 1 2 0 1 1/16/2023 26 16 1 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.