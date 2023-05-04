The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 1-0.

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Maple Leafs versus Panthers game.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs score the ninth-most goals in the league (278 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players