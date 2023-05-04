LeBron James NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 4
LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for James, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|28.9
|24.0
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.3
|9.8
|Assists
|5.5
|6.8
|5.4
|PRA
|41.5
|44
|39.2
|PR
|35.5
|37.2
|33.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.2
|2.4
LeBron James Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.1 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.
- James' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.
- The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per contest.
- The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, allowing 12.9 makes per game.
LeBron James vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/2/2023
|40
|22
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|13
|9
|8
|2
|0
|0
|10/18/2022
|35
|31
|14
|8
|3
|0
|0
