LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

James, in his last game (May 2 win against the Warriors) produced 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for James, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 28.9 24.0 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 9.8 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.4 PRA 41.5 44 39.2 PR 35.5 37.2 33.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

James' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per contest.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 40 22 11 4 1 3 0 2/23/2023 26 13 9 8 2 0 0 10/18/2022 35 31 14 8 3 0 0

