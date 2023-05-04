Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-6.5)
|227
|-260
|+220
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-6.5)
|227.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-6.5)
|227
|-250
|+210
|Tipico
|Warriors (-5.5)
|227.5
|-240
|+200
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 116.6 (20th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 233.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State is 38-42-2 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Anthony Davis
|26.5
|-110
|25.9
|LeBron James
|25.5
|-120
|28.9
|Austin Reaves
|15.5
|-105
|13.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-125
|17.8
|Dennis Schroder
|8.5
|-130
|12.6
