In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 116.6 (20th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 233.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State is 38-42-2 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Anthony Davis 26.5 -110 25.9 LeBron James 25.5 -120 28.9 Austin Reaves 15.5 -105 13.0 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -125 17.8 Dennis Schroder 8.5 -130 12.6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.