Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers Championship Futures
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
|Warriors vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Warriors have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, recording an ATS record of 39-42-1, as opposed to the 40-39-3 record of the Lakers.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 5-12-1 against the spread compared to the 14-13 ATS record Golden State racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Lakers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (116.6 points allowed).
- This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
- The Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.
