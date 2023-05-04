The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)

Lakers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Warriors have been less successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, recording an ATS record of 39-42-1, as opposed to the 40-39-3 record of the Lakers.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 5-12-1 against the spread compared to the 14-13 ATS record Golden State racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

The Warriors have a .638 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (37-21) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Lakers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th defensively (116.6 points allowed).

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.

The Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

