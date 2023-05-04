You can wager on player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and others on the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers before their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday at Chase Center.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-110) 14.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+160)
  • Davis is averaging 25.9 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.6 lower than Thursday's over/under.
  • Davis has grabbed 12.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (14.5).
  • Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Davis has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-120) 9.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+130)
  • LeBron James' 28.9 points per game average is 3.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).
  • James' year-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet total (5.5).
  • James has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (-125) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (-105)
  • The 15.5-point prop total set for D'Angelo Russell on Thursday is 2.3 less than his season scoring average (17.8).
  • His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (3.5).
  • His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120)
  • The 30.5-point total set for Curry on Thursday is 1.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Curry has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).
  • Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Thursday (5.5).
  • Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (5.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-120) 9.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+130)
  • Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game are 5.9 higher than Thursday's prop total.
  • He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Poole averages 4.5 assists, 1.0 more than Thursday's prop bet (3.5).
  • His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 1.1 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

