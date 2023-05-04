You can wager on player prop bet odds for Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and others on the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers before their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday at Chase Center.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-110) 14.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+160)

Davis is averaging 25.9 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.6 lower than Thursday's over/under.

Davis has grabbed 12.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (14.5).

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Davis has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-120) 9.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+130)

LeBron James' 28.9 points per game average is 3.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

James has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-125) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (-105)

The 15.5-point prop total set for D'Angelo Russell on Thursday is 2.3 less than his season scoring average (17.8).

His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (3.5).

His 2.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 5.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120)

The 30.5-point total set for Curry on Thursday is 1.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Curry has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (5.5).

Curry has averaged 6.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Thursday (5.5).

Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (5.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Warriors vs. Lakers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-120) 9.5 (-120) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+130)

Jordan Poole's 20.4 points per game are 5.9 higher than Thursday's prop total.

He has pulled down 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Poole averages 4.5 assists, 1.0 more than Thursday's prop bet (3.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 1.1 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.