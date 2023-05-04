In Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers square off.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 32-8 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers put up fewer points per game at home (117) than on the road (117.3), but also give up fewer at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

This year the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.9).

Lakers Injuries