The Golden State Warriors (44-38) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are set to meet on Thursday at Chase Center, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Jordan Poole and Anthony Davis are two players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers beat the Warriors, 117-112, on Tuesday. Davis poured in a team-high 30 points for the Lakers, and added 23 rebounds and five assists. Curry had 27 points, plus six rebounds and three assists, for the Warriors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 30 23 5 0 4 0 LeBron James 22 11 4 0 3 1 Dennis Schroder 19 2 3 1 0 0

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis paces the Lakers in rebounding (12.5 per game), and posts 25.9 points and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

LeBron James is averaging a team-best 28.9 points per game. And he is contributing 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per contest.

The Lakers get 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jarred Vanderbilt.

Malik Beasley gets the Lakers 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 20.2 15 2.7 1.2 3.9 0.3 LeBron James 24 9.8 5.4 0.8 1.3 2.4 D'Angelo Russell 17.5 3.3 5.6 0.5 0.3 2.8 Austin Reaves 16.3 4.5 4.6 0.5 0.3 2 Rui Hachimura 12 4.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 1.2

