The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 2 with the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Chase Center on Thursday, May 4 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch Warriors vs. Lakers with Fubo!

The teams play once again after the Lakers took down the Warriors 117-112 on Tuesday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the win with a team-high 30 points. Stephen Curry scored 27 points in the Warriors' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lakers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Questionable (Toe), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 32-8.

The Lakers have performed worse offensively over their last 10 games, compiling 115.7 points per contest, 1.5 fewer points their than season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 227

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.