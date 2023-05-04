Lakers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-6.5
|227.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this year.
- The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 15 games, or 13.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|60
|73.2%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
|Lakers
|51
|62.2%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Lakers have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).
- The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
- Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|15-13
|45-37
|Lakers
|41-41
|6-12
|44-38
Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Lakers
|118.9
|117.2
|2
|6
|31-19
|29-11
|35-15
|32-8
|117.1
|116.6
|21
|20
|31-12
|31-20
|34-9
|33-18
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.