The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -6.5 227.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this year.

The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 15 games, or 13.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 60 73.2% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5 Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

The Lakers have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 15-13 45-37 Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Lakers 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-11 35-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-8 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 31-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-20 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-18

