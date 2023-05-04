The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -6.5 227.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this year.
  • The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 15 games, or 13.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 60 73.2% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5
Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).
  • The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
  • Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 15-13 45-37
Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Lakers
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-11
35-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-8
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
31-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-20
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-18

