Jarred Vanderbilt and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 117-112 win over the Warriors (his most recent action) Vanderbilt produced eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Now let's examine Vanderbilt's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.9 7.1 Rebounds 5.5 7.4 4.3 Assists -- 2.4 1.1 PRA -- 17.7 12.5 PR 11.5 15.3 11.4 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Warriors

Vanderbilt's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Conceding 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Warriors are 15th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 26 8 6 2 1 2 2 3/5/2023 24 10 13 4 0 0 1 2/23/2023 18 4 9 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 17 12 8 4 0 0 1 12/28/2022 28 10 9 2 0 1 1 12/7/2022 24 4 4 1 0 0 0 11/25/2022 27 13 10 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.