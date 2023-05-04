Dennis Schroder and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 9:00 PM ET.

Schroder tallied 19 points in his previous game, which ended in a 117-112 win against the Warriors.

Below we will break down Schroder's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 12.6 6.8 Rebounds -- 2.5 1.7 Assists 2.5 4.5 3.1 PRA -- 19.6 11.6 PR 10.5 15.1 8.5 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Dennis Schroder's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

Schroder is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Schroder's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the league.

The Warriors give up 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 31 19 2 3 0 0 1 3/5/2023 33 11 1 6 1 0 1 2/23/2023 27 13 0 6 1 1 1 2/11/2023 30 26 3 3 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Schroder or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.