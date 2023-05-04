D'Angelo Russell and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 117-112 win over the Warriors, Russell put up 19 points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Russell's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.8 17.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.3 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.6 PRA 24.5 27 26.4 PR 19.5 20.8 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of D'Angelo Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Warriors

Russell's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the league, allowing 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors concede 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 33 19 3 6 1 1 1 2/23/2023 9 2 4 3 0 0 0 2/11/2023 35 15 5 6 1 0 0 2/1/2023 35 29 2 2 7 0 0 11/27/2022 31 15 2 6 3 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Russell or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.