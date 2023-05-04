Austin Reaves be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Reaves, in his last showing, had 10 points in a 117-112 win over the Warriors.

Let's look at Reaves' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.0 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 4.5 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.6 PRA 23.5 19.4 25.4 PR 19.5 16 20.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Austin Reaves' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Austin Reaves has made 4.0 shots per game, which accounts for 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Warriors have given up 117.1 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Warriors have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 39 10 5 3 2 0 0 3/5/2023 28 16 2 8 3 1 1 2/23/2023 19 17 2 4 1 0 2 2/11/2023 26 8 2 1 1 1 0 10/18/2022 16 3 0 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Reaves or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.