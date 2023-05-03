The Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16) on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (2-2, 3.25), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has not been announced.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Dodger Stadium
  • Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Nola - PHI (2-2, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

  • Nola (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went eight innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
  • Nola is aiming to notch his fourth straight quality start in this game.
  • Nola will try to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per outing).
  • The 29-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 59th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.

