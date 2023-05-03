The Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16) on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (2-2, 3.25), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has not been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Nola - PHI (2-2, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went eight innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.

Nola is aiming to notch his fourth straight quality start in this game.

Nola will try to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per outing).

The 29-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 59th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.