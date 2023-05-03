Dodgers vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16) on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.
The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (2-2, 3.25), while the Dodgers' starting pitcher for this game has not been announced.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: TBA - LAD vs Nola - PHI (2-2, 0.00 ERA)
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- Nola (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went eight innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
- Nola is aiming to notch his fourth straight quality start in this game.
- Nola will try to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per outing).
- The 29-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 59th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 67th among qualifying pitchers this season.
